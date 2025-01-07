jaejae17 in
Just sharing my little dreams n thoughts
I'm from Oklahoma, majoring in Computer Science, My 2nd College year starts today.. Interests in web developing, software engineering, or data science.
I am most interested in leaning towards ML/AI since that seems like the future with the most profit.
Although I don't have a clear idea of what I'm doing, I'm currently focused on studying a web development bootcamp. I sometimes wonder what my future even entails or what I should be doing right now.
But whatever, most importantly..
my current career dream would be to work for ROBLOX! ☁️
9
3942
Sort by:
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
I miss when I was younger and still have hopes and aspirations like this, it's refreshing to see college kids' perspectives like these sometimes haha
5
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,604