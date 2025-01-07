Just sharing my little dreams n thoughts

I'm from Oklahoma, majoring in Computer Science, My 2nd College year starts today.. Interests in web developing, software engineering, or data science.





I am most interested in leaning towards ML/AI since that seems like the future with the most profit.

Although I don't have a clear idea of what I'm doing, I'm currently focused on studying a web development bootcamp. I sometimes wonder what my future even entails or what I should be doing right now.





But whatever, most importantly..



my current career dream would be to work for ROBLOX! ☁️