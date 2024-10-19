How to crack into 500k position?

Im 24, have a cs and applied math undergrad degree, have been working for Fannie Mae for 2yrs 10mo for TC 125k as an Associate SWE (no stock) where the work load is LOW and the WLB is GREAT but it's hard to move up or get a hefty raise, and will be starting my masters in ML (part time) in Spring 2025. I have a friend i graduated with who spent 1 extra year in college doing his masters and got a position at coinbase with TC 200k+ but works way more than I do; and the ML masters specialization at Georgia tech (where i plan on doing my masters) seems to have a lot of the same topics as I covered during my undergrad at UMD. Given all this, how do I get a job that pays the salaries I see on this app? The knowledge jump from undergrad to grad school seems SMALL, so do big AI companies value the title of having a master's degree by much more than a bachelor's degree? Do i need to pursue a phD in cs afterwards? Im fine with working harder and more hours, just not at the constant threat of being fired like at amazon; what are my options?