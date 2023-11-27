MPOptimum1 in
Broadcom lays off VMWare employees after acquisition
https://www.businessinsider.com/broadcom-vmware-layoffs-employees-face-job-cuts-acquisition-2023-11
Unknown at this point how many employees were affected, but seems pretty par for the course in the face of an acquisition. What're your thoughts?
13
4402
Sort by:
undertoneSoftware Engineer
Seems like those who weren’t laid off and stuck around got pretty solid retention packages though: https://www.levels.fyi/offer/2fe0db15-4455-4e11-92f3-9fefecd43821?currency=USD
5
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,504