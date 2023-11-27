MPOptimum1 in  
Broadcom lays off VMWare employees after acquisition

https://www.businessinsider.com/broadcom-vmware-layoffs-employees-face-job-cuts-acquisition-2023-11


Unknown at this point how many employees were affected, but seems pretty par for the course in the face of an acquisition. What're your thoughts?

Job losses follow Broadcom's $69 billion acquisition of VMware.

undertone  
Seems like those who weren’t laid off and stuck around got pretty solid retention packages though: https://www.levels.fyi/offer/2fe0db15-4455-4e11-92f3-9fefecd43821?currency=USD
5

