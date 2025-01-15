Career Guidance

Hey guys, I recently joined levels and I am seeking some guidance on a career change or rather adding a new dynamic to my career. I am a physician that embarked on the exciting journey of AI, granted that it is the natural progression of Healthcare.





I am currently doing my master's degree in healthcare administration and informatics where I take courses in AI and Data Science etc. I was looking for advice or tips on where I can do more learning on AI and becoming more competent and grow my knowledge.





I also want to know about companies that can provide me the opportunity to combine my two passions, where I can contribute significantly and learn a great deal as well. I shall take the opportunity to do research on these companies and try to see what they require for these roles and how I can prepare myself for such roles.





Any information would be much appreciated and warmly welcomed, I am new to this and I am just trying to learn and grow as much as possible. Thank you for your consideration and time.