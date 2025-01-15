DrAsh in
Career Guidance
Hey guys, I recently joined levels and I am seeking some guidance on a career change or rather adding a new dynamic to my career. I am a physician that embarked on the exciting journey of AI, granted that it is the natural progression of Healthcare.
I am currently doing my master's degree in healthcare administration and informatics where I take courses in AI and Data Science etc. I was looking for advice or tips on where I can do more learning on AI and becoming more competent and grow my knowledge.
I also want to know about companies that can provide me the opportunity to combine my two passions, where I can contribute significantly and learn a great deal as well. I shall take the opportunity to do research on these companies and try to see what they require for these roles and how I can prepare myself for such roles.
Any information would be much appreciated and warmly welcomed, I am new to this and I am just trying to learn and grow as much as possible. Thank you for your consideration and time.
agiron123Software Engineer
Welcome! This is quite a cool journey that you are going on. Preparing for a Data Science or AI role is an art in it of itself. If I were you I'd try and find a way to combine your knowledge of the medical field with the world of computing and make some contributions to open source projects in the medical space. Here's some projects to browse and see what piques your interest: https://github.com/kakoni/awesome-healthcare https://chanzuckerberg.com/eoss/proposals/ Once you start making contributions, get active in the space and start networking. Soon enough you will find the right people to help you get hired. Best of luck to you!
agiron123Software Engineer
Another cool thing is that you can contribute to Open Source projects in more ways than just writing code. Some projects could use help writing their documentation, or cleaning up issues. Lots of ways for you to be a part of a project.
