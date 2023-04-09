Andy in
Targeting 350k+ TC
Hey all,
I am in financial industry and willing to move into Tech firms with around 350k TC. I have 14yr of experience in software development..
Background: i am good in programming but NOT on leetcode type of question as i never practiced them.
I know most tech firms pay good and its on my skill also, but any suggestions on "TECH AGNOSTIC" position level and companies I should be focusing on to achieve my TC expectations? This is important as I can use leetcode filters and google search to prepare for such companies questions patterns.
Any suggestions is much appreciated?
Thanks
12
2697
Sort by:
IllegalJokeAPI Development (Back-End)
If you are on here blindly asking about 350k in this market you probably don’t have a clue. Nothing personal but the ones who are currently getting hired with those salaries are probably being fought over by top tier recruiting firms, or are being referred by someone on the inside. If you manage to fall into one of these opportunities, you’re going to have your hands full. Best of luck.
2
Andy0909Software Engineer
No worries. Thanks. But i do see in leetcode salary.. an average 350k salary for SWEII.. is that not correct?.. even a SWE I salary ranges upto 350k...
Is leetcode salary not accurate to refer to?
Is leetcode salary not accurate to refer to?
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,457