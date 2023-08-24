Career & Comp Check

Hi friends!





Trying to get a sense of where I stand in the market.





Currently with Automatic Data Processing (ADP) as Lead Product Manager based out of NJ. In product mgmt role for 10 years with the same company.





Total experience: 19.5 years spanning across Prod Mgmt, BA, Sales.





Current Total comp: 183k (Base: 166, Bonus 17K, no RSU).





Is this a fair comp?





Tnx