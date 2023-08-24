Swans in
Career & Comp Check
Hi friends!
Trying to get a sense of where I stand in the market.
Currently with Automatic Data Processing (ADP) as Lead Product Manager based out of NJ. In product mgmt role for 10 years with the same company.
Total experience: 19.5 years spanning across Prod Mgmt, BA, Sales.
Current Total comp: 183k (Base: 166, Bonus 17K, no RSU).
Is this a fair comp?
Tnx
Chander165Technical Program Manager
In a similar situation here! In my opinion, the overall compensation seems to be lower considering your position and overall experience. Consider adding an extra 25-50k, and you'll be on par with non tech firms.
5
RoundUp1Technical Program Manager
Yeah I think it's lagging because they've stayed at the same company for so long. Unfortunately, the best way to get a raise is to find another job.
6
