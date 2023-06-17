19g6vl1p98wuu in
Working as a freelancer/ individual contractor
Hey all!
Does someone here have experience with working as a freelancer? I am currently working as a data scientist for Amazon in Europe, with a limited contract about to expire in a few months. I was wondering if instead of looking for another job I should transition to working as a freelancer. I don't want to discuss the pros and cons of this here, I think we can all imagine the benefits and downsides of this. What is however interesting to me is how people find clients. I believe that my experience should put me a step ahead of most competitors but as I have literally 0 connections to people who do this kind of job or companies who need these people I have completely no idea how the business works.
Is there anyone here who is working like this and would like to share some insights?
Thanks!
SomethingIBorrowedSoftware Engineer
Referrals. Talk to people you have worked with before, and tell them you are a freelancer now. Hopefully every so often one of these contacts will hire you or know someone who is hiring.
Didn't get a placement in toptal and lemon.io there were already too many developers with my tech stack.
If someone wants to feed my tokens through referal I am happy to share my ref Link:
