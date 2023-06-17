Working as a freelancer/ individual contractor

Hey all!

Does someone here have experience with working as a freelancer? I am currently working as a data scientist for Amazon in Europe, with a limited contract about to expire in a few months. I was wondering if instead of looking for another job I should transition to working as a freelancer. I don't want to discuss the pros and cons of this here, I think we can all imagine the benefits and downsides of this. What is however interesting to me is how people find clients. I believe that my experience should put me a step ahead of most competitors but as I have literally 0 connections to people who do this kind of job or companies who need these people I have completely no idea how the business works.





Is there anyone here who is working like this and would like to share some insights?

Thanks!