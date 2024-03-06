Elemental9100 in
Twilio Segment Layoffs
Exactly 3-months after layoffs for Twilio Flex and Twilio Segment go-to-market roles, another round of layoffs (looks like it hit R&D this time). Seems like Lawson's vision of the $3.2B went out with him.
Elemental9100Software Engineer
I've asked something similar in another comment. Can someone at Twilio explain what's happening here? The Segment product feels like a great fit for Twilio customers. For marketing messages, it helps to dial in on customer intent and customization. Better targeted messages means more ROI for customers, which of course leads to leaning in on sending more messages. Feels strategically sound to me. Maybe it is a cost center, but why the strong push to completely discard it?
