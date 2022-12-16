metaphysically in
Looking for an internship for the summer.
Hello, I am a freshman looking for an internship this summer.
I do have past experience interning at Cisco, although it was only for a month (more details in my resume.)
I have tried applying to the obvious openings intended for freshmen, but have not received any favourable responses but I would be happy to pass on my resume to any recruiters who would be interested. This is mainly why I am posting here, to see if any one here knows any openings, or is directly looking for candidates.
I would appreciate anything because I want to learn the ways of the industry and make good connections along the way. Thank you.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
If you haven't yet, you should check out the internships page on Levels. They post available internships that companies are hiring for. https://www.levels.fyi/internships/
metaphysicallyComputer Science at North Carolina State University
Thank you! Cheers.
