Salary benchmark latest report- Berlin

Hello, Do Levels.fyi provide reports (free or to buy) of salary benchmarks for different positions in the tech industry. I don't want to see what Company X offers, but more of an aggregated for each position / level / experience.





Also, what is the difference between the 2 products Levels.fyi sell:

Competitive Salary Insight, and Realtime Data Stream. Would the real time data stream provide me with the info i need?