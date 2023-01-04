j52Z3Hi3AQybnX12Bd in
Vimeo Layoffs
11% of staff laid off. Still gathering where it affected exactly but seems to mostly be sales and R&D. Not interacted with them much myself (tech side) but everyone I have has been great.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Dang and that comes after they already cut 6% back in July.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
On that note, Salesforce also laying off 10% https://www.businessinsider.com/read-marc-benioff-email-to-salesforce-staff-announcing-mass-layoffs-2023-1
