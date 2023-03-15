bringee in
Y Combinator cuts nearly 20% of staff, backing off of growth stage investments
https://techcrunch.com/2023/03/13/y-combinator-cuts-nearly-20-of-staff-scales-back-growth-stage-investments/amp/
CEO claims the layoffs are not a result of SVB/Economic issues, but obviously it's hard not to conflate the two.
CEO said: "this is an extinction level event for startups and will set startups and innovation back by 10 years or more. BIG TECH will not care about this. They have cash elsewhere. All little startups, tomorrow’s Google and Facebooks, will be extinguished if we don’t find a fix.”
Calculatron99Business Development
Interesting, also didn't realize they had so little employees, but suppose it makes sense. Definitely going to be keeping an eye on the startup market moving forward
