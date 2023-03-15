Y Combinator cuts nearly 20% of staff, backing off of growth stage investments

https://techcrunch.com/2023/03/13/y-combinator-cuts-nearly-20-of-staff-scales-back-growth-stage-investments/amp/





CEO claims the layoffs are not a result of SVB/Economic issues, but obviously it's hard not to conflate the two.





CEO said: "this is an extinction level event for startups and will set startups and innovation back by 10 years or more. BIG TECH will not care about this. They have cash elsewhere. All little startups, tomorrow’s Google and Facebooks, will be extinguished if we don’t find a fix.”