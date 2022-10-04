laissezfaire in
Elon Musk to proceed with Twitter purchase deal, proposes original price of $54.20
Apparently, it's not over: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-10-04/musk-proposes-to-proceed-with-twitter-deal-at-54-20-a-share
If Parag is fired within the first 12 months (which seems likely based on his text exchanges with Elon), he stands to make $42M in a parachute clause outlined in his contract in the case of his departure.
3
993
Sort by:
v108hnbGvqwFinancial Analyst
These guys spend more time dissing each other than they seem to do actual work
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,417