Google Bard enters open beta
Just applied for the waitlist, but anyone else have a chance to play around with it yet?
SF1
I’ve been using it for the past month and a half and it really sucks… I expected significantly more from google but chaptGPT is light years ahead of Bard. It would sometimes get to a point where I would ask the same question two different times in two different ways, and it would contradict its own answers. ￼
