parcjjgolf in  
Technical Program Manager  

Google Bard enters open beta

Just applied for the waitlist, but anyone else have a chance to play around with it yet?


https://bard.google.com/

Error 404 (Not Found)!!1

bard.google.com
20
10207
Sort by:
SF1Project Manager  
I’ve been using it for the past month and a half and it really sucks… I expected significantly more from google but chaptGPT is light years ahead of Bard. It would sometimes get to a point where I would ask the same question two different times in two different ways, and it would contradict its own answers. ￼
4

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,457