Xavier Hunt in  
Computer Science at Texas Southern University 

First Intern interview at all state

Im a sophomore with knowlege in c++ and java. I am interviewing for data science internship. I just need help on how to prepare for the  interview and what can I do to stand out from others. 

*Linked my resume below

(70.73KB)

5
1639
Sort by:
dataguywholiftsData Scientist  
Additionally, always do some thorough research on the company you are applying to. A big part of the non-technical portion of your interview is based on questions you ask. So things along the lines of “What’s your favorite part about coming to work everyday for All State?” or “Given x, y, and z values of All State, is there any other quality you believe would help one succeed in this role?”
3

About

Public

Data Scientist

Members

8,204