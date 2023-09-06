Xavier Hunt in
First Intern interview at all state
Im a sophomore with knowlege in c++ and java. I am interviewing for data science internship. I just need help on how to prepare for the interview and what can I do to stand out from others.
*Linked my resume below
(70.73KB)
5
1639
Sort by:
dataguywholiftsData Scientist
Additionally, always do some thorough research on the company you are applying to. A big part of the non-technical portion of your interview is based on questions you ask. So things along the lines of “What’s your favorite part about coming to work everyday for All State?” or “Given x, y, and z values of All State, is there any other quality you believe would help one succeed in this role?”
3
About
Public
Data Scientist
Members
8,204