Salary negotiator & data scientist using Levels.fyi GPT 👀

Created a basic GPT for Levels.fyi with some of our data and insights. I asked it for things like role and location salary data ranges, specific company data, and just overall help negotiating an offer, and it gave me some pretty neat visualizations and tips.
Play around with it here: https://chat.openai.com/g/g-yUh3EEQan-levels-fyi-gpt
Reply with your thoughts!
rackamoleSecurity Software Engineer
This would be great to upload an offer letter and get data on what percentile it is and if I should negotiate, just think chat isn’t the best interface necessarily but the visualizations through data analyst is neat
TroutmanSoftware Engineer
This would be an incredible idea
