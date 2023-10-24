New to Tech, any pointers?

This is just a summary of myself: I graduated last May with a degree in finance. Before that, I had took some compter science courses and I know HTML, CSS, Javascript, Python, and Java. I know the basics of programming and OOP. Right now, I am learning Solidity for Web3 development. I have had no internships in the CS field during my time at College.





My question is, is where do I even begin to try and gain experience? Is it still viable as a post-grad to find internships? Or am I shit out of luck? If there is anyone with a similar background to me I would be grateful to hear your experience.





I also understand that the job market is shit right now and that entry level jobs are highly competitive, but I am not looking for that, I am simply looking for opportunities to learn in the field and get some experience.