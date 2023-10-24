CoeurdeLion in
New to Tech, any pointers?
This is just a summary of myself: I graduated last May with a degree in finance. Before that, I had took some compter science courses and I know HTML, CSS, Javascript, Python, and Java. I know the basics of programming and OOP. Right now, I am learning Solidity for Web3 development. I have had no internships in the CS field during my time at College.
My question is, is where do I even begin to try and gain experience? Is it still viable as a post-grad to find internships? Or am I shit out of luck? If there is anyone with a similar background to me I would be grateful to hear your experience.
I also understand that the job market is shit right now and that entry level jobs are highly competitive, but I am not looking for that, I am simply looking for opportunities to learn in the field and get some experience.
4
1937
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Internships in tech are really restricted to current students, so post-grad internships aren't really going to be an option for you. That said, it's definitely still possible to break into the field and make a strong case for an entry level job. The biggest piece of advice I have is to start building, creating projects, etc. Try to get your feet wet with applying your knowledge and you'll be able to use some of your projects you create as experience on your resume. If you're having trouble figuring out what to do, I'd try to find a mentor or something to help guide you along the journey. Coding and tech I think is especially unique because it is so accessible, but it does take a lot of work to get into it. Source: Me, an English major who got a SWE job post-grad.
4
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,504