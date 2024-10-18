Got offer from Germany!

Deck1397 in  
Hello everyone,

I completed my master's degree in the USA and worked here for a year and a half before being laid off. I was on an F-1 visa during that time. I applied for jobs in the US but also considered opportunities in Europe. Recently, I received an offer in Germany for €72,000. I have about 2-3 years of experience and am 27 years old. 

While I was earning $100,000 in the US, this offer represents a pay cut, but I believe it's still an excellent opportunity. Additionally, my fiancé is also from Europe, which is a positive factor. 

If anyone has had a similar experience, I would appreciate any suggestions or advice. Thank you!
Salaries in Europe and in Germany specifically are much lower than in USA but cost of living is also lower specially if you are living in high COL area in USA. Consider the other benefits they offer in Germany if you are planning to stay there long term (health insurance, pension, etc).
I would argue that 72k in Germany is higher than 100k n USA. Additionally, you said you have been laid off so I assume is your current income is 0 not 100k, not sure if you gave other us-based offers. It is also an opportunity to try life in Europe and see if it suites you. You are still young and Europe is fun.
