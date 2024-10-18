Deck1397 in
Got offer from Germany!
Hello everyone,
I completed my master's degree in the USA and worked here for a year and a half before being laid off. I was on an F-1 visa during that time. I applied for jobs in the US but also considered opportunities in Europe. Recently, I received an offer in Germany for €72,000. I have about 2-3 years of experience and am 27 years old.
While I was earning $100,000 in the US, this offer represents a pay cut, but I believe it's still an excellent opportunity. Additionally, my fiancé is also from Europe, which is a positive factor.
If anyone has had a similar experience, I would appreciate any suggestions or advice. Thank you!
I would argue that 72k in Germany is higher than 100k n USA. Additionally, you said you have been laid off so I assume is your current income is 0 not 100k, not sure if you gave other us-based offers. It is also an opportunity to try life in Europe and see if it suites you. You are still young and Europe is fun.