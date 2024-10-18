Got offer from Germany!





I completed my master's degree in the USA and worked here for a year and a half before being laid off. I was on an F-1 visa during that time. I applied for jobs in the US but also considered opportunities in Europe. Recently, I received an offer in Germany for €72,000. I have about 2-3 years of experience and am 27 years old.





While I was earning $100,000 in the US, this offer represents a pay cut, but I believe it's still an excellent opportunity. Additionally, my fiancé is also from Europe, which is a positive factor.





If anyone has had a similar experience, I would appreciate any suggestions or advice. Thank you!

