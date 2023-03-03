ZTrope90 in
HackerNews Thread: Who's Hiring
Saw this thread on HN, figured I'd share in case anyone was looking for work:
0dLakewayBusiness Analyst
Thank you for sharing! Figured I'd also toss in some other resources I found helpful: Resume templates: https://www.resume.lol/templates - ATS friendly, concise, tech-focused. Levels.fyi's Blog: https://www.levels.fyi/blog/ - A lot of good interview/offer resources in this blog. With the big push towards startups, they have some great startup offer/negotiation info in there that's cool to look at. Levels.fyi's Job Board: https://www.levels.fyi/still-hiring/ - We're on Levels, so why not share Levels resources too. I know they keep this pretty up to date and I've had colleagues use this board fairly successfully. H1B Data: https://h1bdata.info/ - Haven't personally used this, but have heard good things about how it can be used for folks looking for visa sponsorship. It also details mandatory reported salaries for H1B employees.
meliodusProduct Manager at Intel
Thanks for sharing
