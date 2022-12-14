LevelUpFYI in
Thoughts on Cruise?
Considering a senior role with Cruise. Thoughts on them from current or previous employees, or any other insights?
I'm familiar with their pay structure, benefits, and product. But looking for insight in engineering and product culture, management, WLB, etc.
The pay range is very competitive.
Randy Leadership Recruiter
Great question and Cruise is actually a great organization with some really strong engineering leadership. I previously was at Cruise for 3 years and had it not been for me leaving to follow a leader that I respected to another company, I would still be there. They have a great WLB, much more structured engineering environment (not micromanaged), highly collaborative work space and great team interaction. Obviously they have a strong comp and benefits package as well, but the impact and growth that they are offer it is a great place to go.
LevelUpFYI Technical Program Manager
