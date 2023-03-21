Seeking Technical Recruiter/TA Openings

Hello Everyone👋🏻 I am writing to express my interest in any suitable job openings in the recruiting industry in the USA, UK, or Europe in a remote environment. As a seasoned Technical Recruiter with over 5 years of experience, I believe I have the skills and experience required to excel in this field.





In my previous role as Talent Acquisition Manager/Technical Recruiter at Commercetools, I managed the recruitment process for 85 hires across USA, APAC, and EMEA. I also developed hiring strategies, implemented unbiased hiring practices, and managed a team of 7 technical recruiters. Prior to that, I was a Senior Technical Recruiter at VMware, where I hired 140 engineers in the first year of service and managed a team of 12 technical recruiters.





I am confident that my expertise in managing end-to-end recruitment cycles, partnering closely with Engineering and Product Leadership, and prioritizing diversity and inclusivity would make me a valuable asset to any recruiting team.





I have filled various roles such as Paid Media Director, CTO, Founding Engineer, CMO, Principal Frontend Engineer, Head of Engineering Manager, Engineering Managers, Site Reliability Engineers, Cloud Infra Engineers, Head of Technical Support Engineer, Solution Architects, Fullstack Engineers, Cyber Security Engineers, Back-End Developers (PHP, Symphony, Rust, GraphQL, AWS) Data Engineers (Data Streaming and Database), Dev Ops Engineers, Head of Product, Sr. Product Manager, Product Operation Lead, Technical Writer, Product Designer, UX/UI Designer.





I am excited to explore any suitable job opportunities and would appreciate it if you could let me know of any openings.

Thank You :)