RollingPanda in
Applying for research scientist positions with a masters?
Title. Ive been wondering if this is possible with only a masters and experience as a principal investigator at a national lab.
From my understanding, PhDs are typically ideal for this role.
7
1457
Sort by:
aihpcMachine Learning Engineer
I work with quite a few research scientists who don't have PhDs. I suppose the requirement might exist at some companies though.
2
RollingPandaData Scientist
Awesome! Thanks for sharing, definitely makes it feel a lot more attainable.
1
About
Public
Research Scientist
Members
2,475