Applying for research scientist positions with a masters?

Title. Ive been wondering if this is possible with only a masters and experience as a principal investigator at a national lab. 
From my understanding, PhDs are typically ideal for this role.
I work with quite a few research scientists who don't have PhDs. I suppose the requirement might exist at some companies though.
Awesome! Thanks for sharing, definitely makes it feel a lot more attainable.
