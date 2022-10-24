RichNinja in
SIEMENS Research/Applied Scientist salaries
I will be interviewing at SIEMENS, for a research position - engineer/scientist (NOT Data Scientist), can people point me to the payscales for their research profiles versus levels (such as L3/L4/L5 or whatever they have internally?). I suppose getting into "scientist" position gets higher pay than the "engineering" route. There is not much information about it on that on levels or glassdoor.
ahf1pixPhysics
Hmmm, all I saw online was between 156,695 and $253,711
Jka981IajevSoftware Engineer
This range is pretty broad but that makes sense since phd researchers are often paid crème de la crème.
