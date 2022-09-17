nickf579 in
With a degree and no experience the only job offer I’ve received so for is from Wiley Edge (formerly mThree)…
Does anyone have any experience with this company? They give you paid training and then place you with a financial institution giving you far below the market average salary. For two years you are an employee of Wiley Edge. I've seen enough online to know they are legit and you can leave whenever you want with no penalty. I have not, however, been able to determine what the salary is. Does anyone know? I assume the salary during training will be less than during the job.
I'm graduating in November. I've been completing my degree online while working a full-time job. That's why I don't have software experience outside of the degree--no time for it.
Any advice is appreciated toward Wiley Edge or the job search in general. Thanks all.
bvb535Software Engineer at Workday
Dude if you have a full blown cs degree don’t go to that sweat shop.
2
rk2022Software Engineer
A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. With the market as it is right now, entry-level/jr's don't have a lot of options. OP can always keep looking in the meantime as they're gainfully employed and study DS&A/leetcode, then resign if they're aware of no significant consequences for leaving once they secure a better role.
