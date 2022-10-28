pinkblack in
What's after Google?
I have been at Google a few years, and while it's okay, I feel growth is capped here and promos are not enticing or rewarding enough. I thought Google was my dream company, so I don't know what's a viable next step. What do you think? Any company recommendations?
LawnrayMachine Learning Engineer
Maybe something like Jane Street or Hudson River Trading
kaelyrionComputer Science at UBC
How common is this exit? I’d imagine applicants from FAANG will need to spend quite a bit of time brushing up C++ before applying?
