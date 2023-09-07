Arm Cambridge Offer

I'm in the process of negotiating for a Software Engineer (Firmware Development) role, grade 3, at Arm. I'm an international applicant for this role so there is some overhead in the form of relocation package and visa sponsorship which they are keenly offering. The base pay that they shared with me starts around £48k, stock options and bonus in addition to that. Seeking help here to determine the right salary expectations that I should convey. As per the numbers on levels, average base pay for this role is around £54k. Does that match the Arm pay standards? What pay range should I convey? What are the other things I could ask for?