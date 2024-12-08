Transition from manufacturing to IT company

So I'm working for a railway manufacturing company. As a project manager. It's been only 1.5 yrs. I joined as a trainee a year ago. Guys.. thing is that I like this work. But the salary is low and I'm living in a metro city which is why it's difficult to manage two homes, mine and my parents. I live in a PG and try to save as much as possible guys.. but it's not enough. I know that IT is a booming market and I actually have master's degree in microprocessor system. I really wanna shift the industry from manufacturing to IT. My goal is to go for project management related roles not purely technical. Any advice??