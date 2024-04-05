An accomplished data professional with a solid foundation as a Senior Data Analyst, complemented by a recent specialization in Data Governance. With over three years of experience, I have honed my skills in leveraging data insights to drive business growth as well as implementing robust Data Governance and Data Quality Frameworks. My expertise spans Business Intelligence, analytics tools, and Growth Analytics, enabling me to identify improvement opportunities and effectively communicate insights for organizational advancement. Furthermore, my experience in delivering significant change programs, encompassing business processes, technology, and data transformations, underscores my capability to drive impactful outcomes in both analytical and governance domains. I am adept at deploying agile work management methodologies and have a proven track record of implementing solutions for data quality, risk control, and compliance. With a keen eye for innovation and a commitment to excellence, I am poised to excel as a Data Governance Manager, driving data-driven strategies and fostering a culture of data excellence within organizations.