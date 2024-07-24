SWEM3 in
How to get to the next level?
I've been an associate software engineer for two years now. I've consistently gotten good ratings, but have been passed up for a promotion whenever the reviews come out.
Any advice on how I can think and perform at the next level to be promoted?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Is there any feedback from your managers about why you're getting passed up for promotion?
SWEM3Software Engineer
My manager is a poor communicator, gives me vague feedback like “you need to be involved more” or says I’m not at the level - without telling me anything directly actionable
