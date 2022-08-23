Should I be worried about non-competes?

I used to work out of the NY office for a tech company (let's call it Company C) that's based out of CA. I signed a 6 month non-solicitation agreement as part of my job acceptance for Company C.





Now I work as an EM for Company A remotely (in NY) but company A is based out of CA.

One of my direct reports from Company C reached out to see if I could refer them to a job at Company A.





If I do so, will that violate my non-solicitation/non-compete agreement with Company C?