Layoffs at Twitter Incoming
Elon is cutting about 50% of Twitter staff starting tomorrow. Not sure who or how it impacts specific teams but this is not good news. He also wants to force everyone to come into the office since he still believes people are only pretending to work. It's chaotic right now and even though some people are packing up and leaving, some people are literally sleeping at the office to try and save their jobs.
jhBCY8s3pSoftware Engineer at Reddit
There are many roles open at Reddit and our company isn't run by 🤡 https://boards.greenhouse.io/reddit?gh_src=f4b434d61
dnuB91dH3oiSoftware Engineer
I think he was some kind of demon overlord for halloween this year, not a clown 🦹
