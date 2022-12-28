Early career stack advice

Hi all,





During university I converted an internship at a small firm to a FT role as a full stack C# dev. I graduated this past summer with essentially 1.5-2 YOE. Now I've moved to a much larger, more reputable firm in an entry level cloud IaC role thinking that diversifying my skillset early on would be valuable.





Now I'm realizing I don't love being on the infra side of things. I'm freely able to seek another early-career role within my company. My question is: is it worth sticking it out in this entry level IaC/cloud support role for 1-2 years (diversifying) or should I seek another full stack C# role and likely climb the ladder faster since I have more exp (specializing)?





Other notes: located in the US. Don't love my team or manager but there's good work-life balance. Im essentially locked into this entry-level track at this firm for another 1.5 years so seeking (Ideally non-entry level) work elsewhere is also an option.





Any and all advice is appreciate.

Cheers