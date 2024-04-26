godman1313 in  
Software Engineer  

L61 offer @ Microsoft

Hello!
I have been working with top tier Indian startups. Was affected by layoffs.
Total experience: 4 years

Latest salary: 33 lakh(I was low balled after getting laid off)

Msft offer: 30 lakh base, 6 lakh joining, 20% variable of base, 80k usd stocks (vested over 4 years) + perks as usual 

I am not satisfied with the base salary. Want it to be at least 40 lakh.

3
1631
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
You should be able to negotiate that, but 40 lakh might be a lot to ask for, that's 33% above their initial base salary
[deleted]
This comment was deleted.

