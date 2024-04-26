L61 offer @ Microsoft

Hello!

I have been working with top tier Indian startups. Was affected by layoffs.

Total experience: 4 years





Latest salary: 33 lakh(I was low balled after getting laid off)





Msft offer: 30 lakh base, 6 lakh joining, 20% variable of base, 80k usd stocks (vested over 4 years) + perks as usual





I am not satisfied with the base salary. Want it to be at least 40 lakh.



