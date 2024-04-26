godman1313 in
L61 offer @ Microsoft
Hello!
I have been working with top tier Indian startups. Was affected by layoffs.
Total experience: 4 years
Latest salary: 33 lakh(I was low balled after getting laid off)
Msft offer: 30 lakh base, 6 lakh joining, 20% variable of base, 80k usd stocks (vested over 4 years) + perks as usual
I am not satisfied with the base salary. Want it to be at least 40 lakh.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
You should be able to negotiate that, but 40 lakh might be a lot to ask for, that's 33% above their initial base salary
