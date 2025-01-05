MBRDI (Mercedes Benz R&D India) is ruining freshers Carrer Path.

Yes, one of the great Automotive gaint Mercedes Benz is doing bullshit things.





Mercedes-Benz R&D India is really messing things up for us freshers. It's been 1.5 years, and they still haven't confirmed our probation. We're stuck in this limbo, not knowing if we'll ever get a permanent position. It's so frustrating!





The confirmation was supposed to happen after 6 Months (As mentioned in the Document) based on employee performance. Now they've already delayed by almost 1 year and still planning to do more post-March 2025 (1 Year 8 Months).





The probation period is supposed to help us transition from college to the corporate world, but these delays are just causing us stress and anxiety. Our morale is down, and it's affecting our productivity. Plus, without confirmation, we're missing out on benefits (No Hike, No Bonus, No VPA, No Change in Job Title) and recognition that comes with a confirmed position.





Companies need to get their act together and address these issues quickly. Clear communication and timely confirmation of probation are essential for our well-being and satisfaction.





HR, Managers, and HOD (Senior VP) all 3 are simply ignoring the queries that we are asking about the same and not answering.

The only reason they giving us is that the Automotive Field Market is not performing well, which is affecting MB car sales.





If your car sales are not good, then put pressure on the Sales Team, Not the Engineering team. We working with our asses off irrespective of your sale count.





BTW they ruining around 790 Fresher's Career, not some 10's or 20's.