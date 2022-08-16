19g618l2kiytma in
Terrible AWS recruiters
I have been referred by a friend for a L7 (Snr Dev Mgr, UK) at AWS. A recruiter spoke to me and advised that I am a better fit for L6. She passed my details onto another guy. This guy needs multiple emails to get 1 reply. And often times, the responses are 1 liners like - yes you can. He tells me that I can apply for any role i wish. But that is in stark contrast to what his colleague told me. I am losing the will here. We have had email exchanges on this over the last 4 days now. Any pointers?
Thanks
3
907
Sort by:
19g614l3lwuph1Backend Software Engineer
I have pulled myself out of two different job interviews with Amazon because of terrible recruiters
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,381