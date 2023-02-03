Berlin/German companies that allow working outside EU

Hey folks,





My company decided to silently revoke the opportunity to work from outside of EU (for short periods).

Besides leaving a really bad taste on how something previously agreed was changed, it also affects my personal life quite a bit.

I am a non-EU resident, and having this removed really makes visiting home ~a pain~ more difficult . It's not only about using up the annual vacations just to be home, but also not having any wiggle room to find more affordable plane tickets, and also having to be disconnected from work and projects unnecessarily.

It is a bit of a first world problem, I know :) but having perks removed doesn't taste good, and having peers from EU countries that can still enjoy them, makes it feel even more unjust.





I have been passively exploring the local market, but this seems a perk that has been removed in general.





Does anybody know any companies that still offer this as a perk, or has any suggestions how to search for them?





Also, what is the general perception about this? I am starting to feel a bit defeated after getting so many negative responses.