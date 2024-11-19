Sofi Vs Walmart vs Stackline

Poll

I am SDE@Amazon based out of Seattle





Walmart

Role Principal Engineer

TC: 272K first Year, 300K+ second year onwards.

Base : 175K

Location: Bentonville Arkansas.





Sofi

Role Sr. Software Engineer

TC: 300K

Base 210K

Location: Seattle, WA





Stackline

Role SDE III

TC: 220K + Esops + 10K joining bonus

Base 220K

Location: Seattle, WA





Please provide comments for choosing your options