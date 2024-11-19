19g6ul1vmqm8v in
Sofi Vs Walmart vs Stackline
I am SDE@Amazon based out of Seattle
Walmart
Role Principal Engineer
TC: 272K first Year, 300K+ second year onwards.
Base : 175K
Location: Bentonville Arkansas.
Sofi
Role Sr. Software Engineer
TC: 300K
Base 210K
Location: Seattle, WA
Stackline
Role SDE III
TC: 220K + Esops + 10K joining bonus
Base 220K
Location: Seattle, WA
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
Definitely Sofi imo. Better company prestige and also the easy win because of TC.
