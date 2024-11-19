19g6ul1vmqm8v in  
Software Engineer  

Sofi Vs Walmart vs Stackline

I am SDE@Amazon based out of Seattle


Walmart

Role Principal Engineer

TC: 272K first Year, 300K+ second year onwards.

Base : 175K

Location: Bentonville Arkansas.


Sofi

Role Sr. Software Engineer

TC: 300K

Base 210K

Location: Seattle, WA


Stackline

Role SDE III

TC: 220K + Esops + 10K joining bonus

Base 220K

Location: Seattle, WA


1
1078
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer  
Definitely Sofi imo. Better company prestige and also the easy win because of TC.

