I’m at a loss

I went through an aquisition about six months ago. As part of the process, I was promoted to a Director role. I wasn't planning to stay for the aquisition but we were notified two weeks before it happened. I asked to speak with my future boss and I was familiar with the company as its been around for almost forty years. I figured, ok this is going to be a managable workload and pace.
Immediately after the transition to the new company I found out that this team was a few years old and has never had any guidance, direction or leadership. My day is back to back meetings while trying to train an inexperienced team via DMs so I can multitask, justify to customers why they should continue with us. When my day is over, thats when I'm finally able to work. I've been averaging ~80 hours a week.
It has me completely turned off of leadership and I feel like I just want to be an individual contributor again.
Is this the life of a director or is this just a horrible place to work?
I understand that perspective. Some additional context, I’ve been in the military for 18 years doing nearly the same thing. This isn’t a delegation issue, it’s a resourcing issue.
I spent five hours presenting all of the issues we’re having to executive leadership and what I got back was, we’re not giving you any management and you can hire a team in India.
We’re managing security for close to 50 customers and I have a team of six people, none of which have more than a year of experience.
Curious to see your response with the additional context.
You shouldn’t be “starting work” at the end of the day, and if you are still doing hands on work as a director then you’re basically fucking up, because you should generally have managers and staff level folks reporting to you and be handing out tasks for them to complete.
If you have so many people that you can’t even hand tasks out efficiently then you need to promote one or more of them into a manager role and have *them* take some of your tasks off your plate.
Delegate. All you should be doing is spot checking work, and even that should be done sparingly. Once you actually have this done you should then focus on growing as a leader, because after you learn to delegate the next task is to “direct” by looking around and ensuring that your different teams are traveling in the right direction and building the correct things.