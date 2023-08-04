I’m at a loss

I went through an aquisition about six months ago. As part of the process, I was promoted to a Director role. I wasn't planning to stay for the aquisition but we were notified two weeks before it happened. I asked to speak with my future boss and I was familiar with the company as its been around for almost forty years. I figured, ok this is going to be a managable workload and pace.





Immediately after the transition to the new company I found out that this team was a few years old and has never had any guidance, direction or leadership. My day is back to back meetings while trying to train an inexperienced team via DMs so I can multitask, justify to customers why they should continue with us. When my day is over, thats when I'm finally able to work. I've been averaging ~80 hours a week.





It has me completely turned off of leadership and I feel like I just want to be an individual contributor again.



