Meta Hiring Freeze + Downsizing
Seems like not a single company is immune to layoffs at this point. Zuckerberg just announce to employees that the company is implementing a hiring freeze, and warned of restructuring and downsizing to come.
AniMa7ronSoftware Engineer
Good news. Many of these people get absolutely nothing done on a daily basis, and worst they distract others. Managers will be thrilled to be rid of them.
MyFathersDaughterAccount Manager
Lol seems very specific.
