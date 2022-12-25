Nchris12 in
Should I put my SW consulting LLC on my resume?
As the title states, I work 9-5 at a fortune 500 company but also have a consulting LLC for mobile app development.
Should I be including it on my resume? It may conflict with an employers legal terms.
If I should include it, should I put it physically below my 9-5 so my 9-5 shows up first?
I feel like for my age, I have a ton of experience, my resume reflects this but I am not hearing back from many places.
CmosguyMachine Learning Engineer
I think you should put projects that are relevant for your résumé. If it so happens that your consulting gig was for that project then weave it in somehow.
1
