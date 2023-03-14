Any idea when AWS will open up?

Hi all,





In October I reveived an L5 offer to join AWS. During the team marching process, they implemented their hiring freeze. Ive been in constant contact with my recruiter, and they've been mentioning they are hopeful that they can resume hiring as normal in April. Has anyone heard anything similar? If anyone from AWS is reading this, is there anything I can do to get hired asap?





Thanks so much! Also, if anyone has insight on the differences between working at AWS vs Amazon, id be interested in hesring about those as well.





Thanks and happy friday!



