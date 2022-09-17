Karma123 in
IB/PE/Consulting roles referrals needed
Hey there, I am a second-year MBA candidate in the US and will be graduating in December 2022. I need a referral for the roles mentioned above. I have 5 years of experience in consulting, and over the summer, I did my IB gig, which was also excellent. But want to look for more opportunities.
I am an International student. Feel free to comment on the companies you can provide referrals for.
TktmglSecurity Analyst
Hi, send an email to awsref75@gmaiil.com for Amazon referral
Karma123Investment Banker
Sent it
