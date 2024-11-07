Salary Progression of a Software Developer 2.5 YOE

I went to the cheapest state school near me and got a degree in Information Systems and a minor in Computer Science. I am in United States so currency is USD. Thought this would be cool to share for anyone similiar to see what's out there and other peoples progression. I googled something like this a while ago and didn't see much talk so thought it would be cool to share for younger devs or older devs to get a feel for what they could be worth.





Year 1



Associate Software Developer: 60k

Year 1.5

Associate Software Developer: 65k



Year 2

Software Developer: 75k

Software Developer: 80k



Year 2.5

Software Developer II: 86k

(Took another position at a different company)

Year 2.5

Software Devekoper: 115k + 4K cash bonus (current job)









What has your progression been?