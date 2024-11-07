Sweetteetz in
Salary Progression of a Software Developer 2.5 YOE
I went to the cheapest state school near me and got a degree in Information Systems and a minor in Computer Science. I am in United States so currency is USD. Thought this would be cool to share for anyone similiar to see what's out there and other peoples progression. I googled something like this a while ago and didn't see much talk so thought it would be cool to share for younger devs or older devs to get a feel for what they could be worth.
Year 1
Associate Software Developer: 60k
Year 1.5
Associate Software Developer: 65k
Year 2
Software Developer: 75k
Software Developer: 80k
Year 2.5
Software Developer II: 86k
(Took another position at a different company)
Year 2.5
Software Devekoper: 115k + 4K cash bonus (current job)
What has your progression been?
11
caeluscanInformation Technologist
Damn, that jump in 2024 is shocking!
3
2020: $110 (swe)
2021: $140 (sr swe)
2022 & 2023: $175 (lead)
2024: $260 (staff)
2019 - 2023 all progressing through one private company. 2024 was a jump to a public non-FAANG