Sweetteetz in  
Web Development (Front-End)  

Salary Progression of a Software Developer 2.5 YOE

I went to the cheapest state school near me and got a degree in Information Systems and a minor in Computer Science. I am in United States so currency is USD. Thought this would be cool to share for anyone similiar to see what's out there and other peoples progression. I googled something like this a while ago and didn't see much talk so thought it would be cool to share for younger devs or older devs to get a feel for what they could be worth. 

Year 1
Associate Software Developer: 60k
Year 1.5
Associate Software Developer: 65k
Year 2 
Software Developer: 75k
Software Developer: 80k
Year 2.5 
Software Developer II: 86k
(Took another position at a different company)
Year 2.5
Software Devekoper: 115k + 4K cash bonus (current job)


What has your progression been? 
57
26791
Sort by:
SnugglebunnySoftware Engineer  
2019: $80 (contract)
2020: $110 (swe)
2021: $140 (sr swe)
2022 & 2023: $175 (lead)
2024: $260 (staff)

2019 - 2023 all progressing through one private company. 2024 was a jump to a public non-FAANG
11
caeluscanInformation Technologist  
Damn, that jump in 2024 is shocking!
3

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,603