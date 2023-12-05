Jwala in
How to become zero to hero in NFT/Blockchain and earn a living?
Hello.. This post is on behalf of my spouse who gets laid off recently from the software industry. Considering the current tough software market, year-end and the VISA restrictions, we have very little hope in getting placed soon. However we need to run our family and make ends meet. Just checking for the possibility of a smaller income alternative path for my spouse until a permanent job is acquired.
My spouse is a talented artist. But they haven't explored much on that side yet. Recently heard about NFTs and digital art in an interview. Has anyone successfully tried out this as a passive income resource? Has anyone or people whom you know laid off from IT able to make a living out of it? If so, could anyone please share some resources on where to start? Especially for people who have zero knowledge in blockchain, cryptocurrency, NFT etc. If possible, could someone devise a roadmap on how to proceed on this one step at a time?
#finance #income #jobLoss #nft #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #life #family #food #living #layoff #digitalArt
5
1995
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Honestly, I think if you don't know anything about NFTs/Blockchain, etc. then going into it now is probably not going to be the most stable or lucrative industry. All of that stuff can be super volatile imo. Is your partner only looking for artist type gigs? What were their other roles?
5
JwalaEmbedded Systems Software Developer
Thank you for that comment. My spouse also does freelance website development. However getting new clients after a break (he was busy full-time with his job for the past 2.5 years) is hard; also he had experience of not being paid after some contract jobs.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,504