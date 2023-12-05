How to become zero to hero in NFT/Blockchain and earn a living?





My spouse is a talented artist. But they haven't explored much on that side yet. Recently heard about NFTs and digital art in an interview. Has anyone successfully tried out this as a passive income resource? Has anyone or people whom you know laid off from IT able to make a living out of it? If so, could anyone please share some resources on where to start? Especially for people who have zero knowledge in blockchain, cryptocurrency, NFT etc. If possible, could someone devise a roadmap on how to proceed on this one step at a time?





#finance #income #jobLoss #nft #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #life #family #food #living #layoff #digitalArt

Hello.. This post is on behalf of my spouse who gets laid off recently from the software industry. Considering the current tough software market, year-end and the VISA restrictions, we have very little hope in getting placed soon. However we need to run our family and make ends meet. Just checking for the possibility of a smaller income alternative path for my spouse until a permanent job is acquired.