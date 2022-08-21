How does a company lose $20+ billion

I feel like losing $10,000 deal would get me fired. How the heck does one lose BILLIONS and still have a job? Like, the WeWork guy gets $350million after losing billions and just manages to run other companies? Make it make sense plz.





https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-08-08/softbank-ceo-pledges-sweeping-cost-cuts-after-23-4-billion-loss