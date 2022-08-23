ab007 in
Positioning for Exec roles
I'm at a strange point in my career. I don't quite know how to get to the next level up.
I have 15Y experience with the following roles: Prog Mgr, PM, Business Analyst. Mainly enterprise core systems projects. My roles almost always end up being a mix of these.
I'm an independent contractor - I am setting my own rates on this project. My currently negotiated rate is $115/hr (bump to $130/hr is expected/negotiated in December). I have a CS & MBA.
I would like to get to CIO or Director roles but am not sure how to penetrate the ceiling. Pay also tends to be wildly different from company to company. In the past 7 years, I've worked in small-mid/private companies.
Any recommendations?
qwerasdfSoftware Engineering Manager
Do you want to be an exec in consulting or at an SMB? For the latter, I'd consider going in-house somewhere (ideally a mid-large company) as a Senior PM, learn to manage things long term or manage direct reports. And then either go work as a director at a small company or climb the corporate ladder at a bigger org.
