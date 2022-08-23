Positioning for Exec roles

I'm at a strange point in my career. I don't quite know how to get to the next level up.





I have 15Y experience with the following roles : Prog Mgr, PM, Business Analyst. Mainly enterprise core systems projects. My roles almost always end up being a mix of these.





I'm an independent contractor - I am setting my own rates on this project. My currently negotiated rate is $115/hr (bump to $130/hr is expected/negotiated in December). I have a CS & MBA.





I would like to get to CIO or Director roles but am not sure how to penetrate the ceiling. Pay also tends to be wildly different from company to company. In the past 7 years, I've worked in small-mid/private companies.





Any recommendations?