dragonracer in  
Software Engineer  

Rippling announces $200M Series F + Tender Offer

It's always cool to see companies provide an option for liquidity to employees who have significant stock grants. Rippling has been on a tear too generally eating up the HR market. But they seem to have plans going beyond that to become the primary interface to any and all employee data. With their latest fundraise, they're now valued at $13.5B.


https://www.rippling.com/blog/rippling-announces-series-f-fundraising-and-tender-offer


Some other companies that I've seen do tender offers:

OpenAI

Anthropic

Databricks

Stripe

Cruise (may have discontinued)

raisinbranSoftware Engineer  
Rippling is trying to get into payroll and beat out Gusto + Deel. They are really trying to verticalize the whole HR stack. That said I don't feel like this is a winner takes all market, it seems like it'll remain pretty fragmented in terms of all the providers and options there are. Only very young startups can realistically solely rely on something like Rippling.
