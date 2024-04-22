Rippling announces $200M Series F + Tender Offer

It's always cool to see companies provide an option for liquidity to employees who have significant stock grants. Rippling has been on a tear too generally eating up the HR market. But they seem to have plans going beyond that to become the primary interface to any and all employee data. With their latest fundraise, they're now valued at $13.5B.





https://www.rippling.com/blog/rippling-announces-series-f-fundraising-and-tender-offer





Some other companies that I've seen do tender offers:

OpenAI

Anthropic

Databricks

Stripe

Cruise (may have discontinued)