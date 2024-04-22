dragonracer in
Rippling announces $200M Series F + Tender Offer
It's always cool to see companies provide an option for liquidity to employees who have significant stock grants. Rippling has been on a tear too generally eating up the HR market. But they seem to have plans going beyond that to become the primary interface to any and all employee data. With their latest fundraise, they're now valued at $13.5B.
https://www.rippling.com/blog/rippling-announces-series-f-fundraising-and-tender-offer
Some other companies that I've seen do tender offers:
OpenAI
Anthropic
Databricks
Stripe
Cruise (may have discontinued)
raisinbranSoftware Engineer
Rippling is trying to get into payroll and beat out Gusto + Deel. They are really trying to verticalize the whole HR stack. That said I don't feel like this is a winner takes all market, it seems like it'll remain pretty fragmented in terms of all the providers and options there are. Only very young startups can realistically solely rely on something like Rippling.
