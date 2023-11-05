BigChungus in
System Design for 1.5 YoE?
Hey guys I have been Leetcoding for a while in preparation for my next job search. The other day I had a practice interview with someone who works at Meta and they asked what I was doing to prepare for the System Design portion of the interview. Is this something that is being expected for Junior level positions these days? I thought these questions were only asked to Senior devs? Someone else at Meta didn't seem to think that I would get asked these questions, so I'm not sure
8
4749
Sort by:
lck2126Software Engineer
You should still prepare for it. Alex Xu’s books are good. Just make sure you have data structures and algorithms down first.
7
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482