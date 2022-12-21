bcneco in
Companies deflating salaries in postings?
Has anyone been seeing this in their job hunts so far? There have been articles floating around with companies manipulating the laws. I've seen Amazon myself do this for Colorado postings where they'll only post the base salary and not the full TC.
zasmithProduct Manager
I’ve seen really broad salary bands ($100-195K) but they almost always call out equity and bonus are included in the role but not in the base salary that is posted. Which, IMO, makes sense. Bonuses are discretionary and not fair teed and equity value fluctuate with company performance.
