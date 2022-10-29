Small Operations

It seems like a lot of the posts/comments here are focused quite narrowly on FAANG and other massive enterprises.





So, I'm writing to remind folks that software, analytics, automation, data are all things needed by smaller enterpises. Badly. And they're generally willing to pay not as handsomely, but certainly quite comfortably. The main benefit is not having to compete with the 10% of the every universities graduating class.





Who else works for a smaller firm? How do you like it?